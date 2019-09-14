Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Continues to Hold Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); Summit Creek Advisors Increased Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 68,742 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 47,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 800,780 shares traded or 91.63% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.30 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. 1,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil. $108,202 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was made by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. Korenberg Matthew E also bought $43,091 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 636,699 shares. Woodstock has 71,183 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. 262,267 are held by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 3,740 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,201 shares. Granahan Management Ma has 0.1% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 17,541 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Oak Ridge Lc stated it has 112,902 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 2,400 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 228 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 84,830 shares. Redwood Lc accumulated 149,786 shares.