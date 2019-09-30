Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Continues to Hold Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); Ghp Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $426,096

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99M shares traded or 654.42% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associate Lc reported 13.86M shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 812,486 shares. Bristol John W Comm Incorporated New York reported 507,036 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt owns 905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp reported 29,088 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Delaware has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Olstein Capital Mngmt LP has 0.73% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,000 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 90,523 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Clal holds 278,550 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia owns 36,424 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Company has 2.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 89,660 are owned by Meritage Port. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 102,563 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.