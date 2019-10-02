Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $37.24 Million; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Held by Junto Capital Management Lp

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 1.09M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 46.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 655,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.86 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 1.50M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Pick Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre as Head of M&A; 05/03/2018 Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Morgan Stump; 01/05/2018 – There’s been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley – and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology; 09/04/2018 – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN UNITS TO MORGAN STANLEY; 15/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUN.TO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7.9 FROM C$7.70; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Employee in Oregon After Abuse Allegations; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 08/05/2018 – 0QYU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 311,388 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.12M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).