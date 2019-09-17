Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $37.24 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Boosted Its Holding in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) by $11.65 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 1.63M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 635.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 647,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 749,300 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, up from 101,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 3.10 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDER INCLUDES 15-YR PRATT ENGINE MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the Wolfe Research Transports Conference; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – ON MARCH 30, CO, INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED & RESTATED ENGINE PURCHASE & SERVICES DEAL FOR PW1100G-JM ENGINES; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 11.87 BLN VS 11.40 BLN; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3.3%; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports March Traffic Increased 7.3% From a Year Ago; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue-backed private-jet company signs up for hybrid electric planes; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE CONCLUDES REMARKS AT WOLFE TRANSPORTATION CONFERENCE

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 77,630 shares to 198,990 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 4.86M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29M shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

