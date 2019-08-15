Two Sigma Securities Upped Dover (Put) (DOV) Position by $643,653; Joel Isaacson & Company Has Decreased Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $820,381; Shares Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (Put) (DOV) by 117.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 6,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 12,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 5,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 955,985 shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 3.98 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,396 shares to 92,489 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings.