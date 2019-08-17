Two Sigma Securities Trimmed By $2.94 Million Its Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Position; Upland Software (UPLD) SI Increased By 4.98%

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) stake by 75.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 60,100 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 19,700 shares with $983,000 value, down from 79,800 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) now has $78.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) had an increase of 4.98% in short interest. UPLD’s SI was 2.62 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.98% from 2.50 million shares previously. With 508,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s short sellers to cover UPLD’s short positions. The SI to Upland Software Inc’s float is 15.66%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 233,277 shares traded. Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has risen 42.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical UPLD News: 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Sees FY Rev $120.4M-$124.4M; 01/05/2018 – Upland Software Enables Superior Customer Service and IT Support Through Upgraded Version of its KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Ma; 22/03/2018 – Upland Software Sees FY Rev $131M-$135M; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES FIRST ACQUISITION IN EUROPE, RAISES GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Upland Software to Present Dr. Mikel Harry Six Sigma Lifetime Achievement Award for Operational Excellence at BTOES18 Event; 23/04/2018 – Upland Software Enables End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Control in Latest Release of Ultriva Lean Execution Suite (LES); 08/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $120.4 MLN TO $124.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Upland Software and Thavron Solutions Announce Alliance to Deliver More Flexible IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology; 09/05/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O – FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, UPLAND EXPECTS REPORTED TOTAL REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $133.2 AND $136.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol

Among 4 analysts covering Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Upland Software has $54 highest and $42 lowest target. $49.25’s average target is 17.77% above currents $41.82 stock price. Upland Software had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The stock of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Roth Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Needham. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Needham maintained the shares of UPLD in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Upland Software’s (UPLD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Upland Software (UPLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) stake by 5,700 shares to 37,400 valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 6,572 shares and now owns 10,600 shares. Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.18% above currents $54.54 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.19% or 47,250 shares in its portfolio. 2.03M are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Iowa Savings Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 93,818 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 1.05 million shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct accumulated 2.87M shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il accumulated 1.07% or 200,529 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bb&T Corp owns 162,056 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 327,095 are owned by North Amer Management Corporation. Cognios Limited Liability holds 0.66% or 37,549 shares. Virginia-based Of Virginia Va has invested 0.38% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Co stated it has 16,427 shares. Mariner stated it has 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).