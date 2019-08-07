Two Sigma Securities Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Cut by $2.52 Million; As Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Share Price Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Upped Stake

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 18,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 177,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, up from 158,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 327,123 shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 56,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 18,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 3.06 million shares traded or 36.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86 million for 9.64 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:KMI) by 56,900 shares to 71,500 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aegon N V (NYSE:AEG) by 86,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 48,703 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. Tudor Et Al has 0.17% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 89,246 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Glenmede Na holds 166,964 shares. Holderness Company owns 8,025 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Carroll Inc owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 200 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 218,310 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc reported 224,323 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) accumulated 595 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pnc Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN. BLACKFORD DAVID E also sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Braun Enterprises to break ground on new retail project with Mia’s Table, more – Houston Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 105,013 shares to 13.80 million shares, valued at $259.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) by 9,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.51 million shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Motco owns 0.06% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 6,097 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). First Personal Financial has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Swift Run Management Lc owns 12,364 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 165,089 shares. 2,250 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Dupont Cap holds 22,258 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 25,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,765 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.