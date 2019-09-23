Two Sigma Securities Raised Stake in Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD); Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased Position by $598,635 as Shares Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 66,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 304,489 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 237,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 9.89M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 37,500 shares as the company's stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 96,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.00M, up from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $211.49. About 1.32 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga" on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Interested In McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance" published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "McDonald's makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PM) by 27,900 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (Put) (NYSE:SO).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,424 shares to 72,274 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,659 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).