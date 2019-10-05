Two Sigma Securities Raised Its Holding in Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) by $7.71 Million; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Hamel Associates Cut Stake by $454,872

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 1236.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 101,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 109,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35M, up from 8,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 18,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 45,012 shares to 12,288 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DUK) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,500 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Ltd Llc reported 3.82% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 1,301 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 2,528 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com Nj owns 54,850 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barclays Public Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 38,500 are owned by Independent Invsts. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc owns 0.94% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 32,065 shares. Saturna Cap Corp has invested 1.86% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Next Fin Group Inc owns 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,884 shares. Rockland Trust stated it has 24,421 shares. Delta Cap Management Limited Co reported 1.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 39,864 shares. Redwood Invests Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,653 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $661.09M for 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 97,852 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 127,813 shares. Independent Invsts accumulated 49,000 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 62,260 shares. Guardian Capital Lp reported 0.03% stake. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Campbell Inv Adviser has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Invest Wi has invested 1.46% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 183,197 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Stone Run Cap Ltd Llc has 2.71% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 88,886 shares. Ifrah Fincl Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% or 50,436 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Llc invested in 6,652 shares or 0.02% of the stock.