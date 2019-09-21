Two Sigma Securities Position In Continental Resources (Call) (CLR) Was Lifted; Colony Group Has Trimmed Sysco (SYY) Position by $674,450 as Market Value Declined

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (Call) (CLR) by 169.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 3.03M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 9,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 43,052 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 52,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 8.57M shares traded or 199.66% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,708 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 10,708 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 391,460 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 295,009 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company accumulated 0% or 445 shares. Advisory Rech reported 7,382 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.73% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 96 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 11,287 shares. Capital Advsrs Inc Ok holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 5,457 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability stated it has 227 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Incorporated stated it has 9,527 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 10,233 shares. Aqr Lc accumulated 12,092 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. Hamm Harold bought 38,600 shares worth $1.50M.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 66,309 shares to 27,591 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,810 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Co holds 0.09% or 13,151 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 7,885 shares. Art Ltd holds 21,910 shares. 10.31M were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Cambridge Rech Incorporated reported 135,837 shares stake. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability invested in 171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research stated it has 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 4,913 are owned by Livingston Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Davidson Invest Advisors invested in 6,025 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 80,463 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 2.34M shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 26,833 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fin Counselors Incorporated owns 9,007 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 0.01% or 8,092 shares.

