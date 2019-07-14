Two Sigma Securities Position in Cms Energy (Call) (CMS) Lifted by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Upped Its Stake

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (Call) (CMS) by 431.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 18,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 4,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 1.40M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – CMS: CMS finalizes coverage of Next Generation Sequencing tests, ensuring enhanced access for cancer patients; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 21/03/2018 – SunshineActSoftware.com Releases Integration Module to Automate and Simplify Open Payments Compliance with the CMS; 06/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Praises New, Patient-Centered CMS Initiatives; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZING NEW AUTHORITY PERMITTING PART D SPONSORS TO REQUIRE ADDICTION/OVERUSE RISK BENEFICIARIES TO USE ONLY SELECTED PHARMACIES FOR OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 60,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 986,407 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lexington Realty Trust declares $0.1775 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lexington Realty Trust: What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) CEO Will Eglin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lexington Realty downgraded at BofA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.58 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. The Florida-based Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Cutler Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 686,578 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 52,652 shares stake. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 702,425 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division owns 1,263 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0% or 27,700 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 75,600 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 25,400 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 622,331 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 2,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 113,000 shares. Zacks Investment accumulated 10,698 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 463,615 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $405.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,123 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,048 shares to 3,052 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) (NYSE:NEM) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,900 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com which released: “Dow tops 27,000 as Trump’s decision on rebate boosts healthcare – Economic Times” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt: Lawsuit Worries Massively Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CMS Energy Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,322 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc holds 64,749 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.43 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sei Investments Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 201,470 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 412,839 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 220,853 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Andra Ap has 0.2% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Pettee Inc accumulated 16,634 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 113 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).