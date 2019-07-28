Two Sigma Securities Lowered Novartis A G (NVS) Stake by $1.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Brookfield Asset Management Increases Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP)

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 53.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 19,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 35,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis Buying AveXis for $8.7 Billion — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – Novartis AG 1Q EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 15/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF AVEXIS,; 16/05/2018 – Washington Post: Breaking: Novartis executive retiring over drugmaker’s payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.70M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 2.17M shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 11,716 are held by Perella Weinberg Prns Capital L P. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). California-based Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 540,752 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Schroder Grp holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 64,464 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Toronto Dominion Bank holds 320,549 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Ltd stated it has 8,300 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Pnc Service accumulated 0.07% or 887,247 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 1.94M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Charter Trust Com holds 4,179 shares. City Holdings owns 6,788 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 146,466 shares to 436,809 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 725,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 63,900 shares to 78,700 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 5,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc (Call).