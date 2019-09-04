Two Sigma Securities Lowered Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Holding; Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) stake by 46.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 92,100 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 104,900 shares with $4.34 million value, down from 197,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Call) now has $49.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 24.10M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 7.84% above currents $106.33 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10800 target in Monday, August 5 report. See Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $121.0000 118.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $95 New Target: $115 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $738.49 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 13,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Prudential Finance has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 26,044 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,841 shares. 6,800 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Loews invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 5,458 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 8,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vulcan Value Partners has 491,908 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 2,769 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,337 shares. Blackrock owns 1.06M shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

The stock increased 2.03% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 42,469 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Sa reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 625,057 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3.58 million shares. Tcw Grp reported 0.25% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept holds 24,900 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Co Ct has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 1.98 million shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Company reported 4,269 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 8,780 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 13,286 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Company holds 3.56 million shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,427 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 703,430 are held by Credit Capital Invests Limited Liability Corp.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XRT) stake by 282,200 shares to 337,400 valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 63,000 shares. Keycorp New (Call) (NYSE:KEY) was raised too.

