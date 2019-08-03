Two Sigma Securities Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) Stake By $4.04 Million; Pnc Financial Services Group Has Raised Osi Systems (OSIS) Holding By $1.45 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) stake by 90.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc acquired 84,100 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 177,500 shares with $8.58M value, up from 93,400 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New (Call) now has $209.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) stake by 384.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc acquired 16,695 shares as Osi Systems Inc (OSIS)’s stock rose 10.14%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 21,034 shares with $1.84M value, up from 4,339 last quarter. Osi Systems Inc now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 114,077 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5100 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 29 report. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Waters Parkerson Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). St Germain D J has 1.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 213,387 shares. 174,919 are owned by Daiwa Securities Inc. 4,314 were accumulated by Barnett & Co. Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ci Invs Incorporated has invested 1.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Homrich Berg holds 0.12% or 46,439 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 67,148 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 33,570 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 76,430 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pettyjohn Wood White holds 23,104 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK) stake by 28,400 shares to 12,100 valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc (Put) stake by 17,400 shares and now owns 8,400 shares. Albemarle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 17,994 shares to 213,528 valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) stake by 3,662 shares and now owns 58,026 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. EDRICK ALAN I had sold 10,000 shares worth $865,320. 27,908 shares were sold by MEHRA AJAY, worth $2.42M. On Monday, February 4 the insider Ballhaus William Francis JR sold $60,170. 20,000 shares valued at $1.73M were sold by SZE VICTOR S on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited holds 0.03% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 27,160 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 3,859 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fincl LP has 0.05% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 15,120 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.01% stake. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Sg Limited Liability Corporation holds 46,007 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp reported 31,400 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 3,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 42,776 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.19 million shares. Connable Office reported 4,495 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 227 shares. 2.82M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

