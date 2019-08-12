Two Sigma Securities Lifted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (Call) (VZ) by $24.59 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered Position in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by $993,600

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (VZ) by 130.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 416,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 736,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.57 million, up from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 226,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, down from 247,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.77M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 215,600 shares to 51,900 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (Call) (NYSE:EMN) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (Put) (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.