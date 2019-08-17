Two Sigma Securities Increases Stake in Verisign (Call) (VRSN); Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Upped Stake

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Takes Minority Stake in Kohlberg & Co; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Rev $1.78B; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 04/05/2018 – Blackstone’s F&R acquisition to close in late summer; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (Call) (VRSN) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 16,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 7,547 shares. First Republic Invest Inc accumulated 1.20M shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.05% or 25,982 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com invested 0.42% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fosun Interest Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 43,250 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 27,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Torray Limited Liability Company reported 50,112 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Birinyi Assocs Inc reported 0.72% stake. Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 68,684 shares. Ancora Advisors holds 141,884 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 13,790 are owned by Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Macquarie Grp stated it has 9,013 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,340 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

