Two Sigma Securities Increased Target (Call) (TGT) Stake by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Colgate Palmolive (CL) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.08 million shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 159,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCA) by 6,000 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,054 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (NYSE:IFF) by 4,055 shares to 17,230 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 1,420 shares. 517,993 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel. First American Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hrt Financial Ltd Llc reported 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Motco holds 0.06% or 8,841 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10,329 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lvm Cap Limited Mi reported 3,200 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 966,833 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smith Salley And Associates holds 0.22% or 20,115 shares. Covington has 92,097 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Private Ocean Limited Company reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.