Two Sigma Securities Increased Ppl (Call) (PPL) Holding by $852,500; Q Global Advisors Has Cut Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) by $1.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 42,128 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (Call) (PPL) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 51,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 989,177 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IBB) by 41,600 shares to 76,100 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 329,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,307 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Put) (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 36,690 shares. 1.50 million are owned by Prudential. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 293,247 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 162,881 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 581 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 11,753 were accumulated by Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 11,111 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 23,001 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 4,887 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic invested 0.19% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vanguard Gru reported 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,455 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt has 180,057 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Spectrum Management Group has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Gru invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 41,652 shares. Franklin accumulated 1.42M shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,986 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 8,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intl Group has 20,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Donald Smith owns 2.20M shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. 11,664 are held by Aqr Capital Management Llc. 63 were accumulated by Denali Advsr Ltd Liability. Basswood Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 465,252 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 10,814 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Company has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 106,884 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.55 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.