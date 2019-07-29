Two Sigma Securities Increased Its Blackrock (Put) (BLK) Position by $1.96 Million; Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Upped by $27.34 Million Its Stake

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (Put) (BLK) by 242.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $479.73. About 193,571 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Retail Long-Term Net Inflows Were $16.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – SINGAPORE’S TEMASEK TEM.UL , SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND ALSO SHOW INTEREST IN IPO; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT UK HAS 2.91% OF TELENET AS OF MARCH 5; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest money manager with $6.3 trillion in assets, Bloomberg reports; 10/05/2018 – BlackRock Invests its Own Change in Acorns — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Final Results; 31/05/2018 – W RESOURCES – AS PART OF COMPLETION OF FUNDING, W HAS ISSUED 307.6 MLN WARRANTS ON PRO RATA BASIS TO EACH OF BLACKROCK FUNDS THAT PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 257,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.80 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 3.11 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

