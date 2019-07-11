Two Sigma Securities Holds Holding in Whirlpool (Call) (WHR); Alpha Windward Has Cut Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake by $505,440; Stock Rose

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 96.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 416,949 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Call) (WHR) by 248.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.89. About 162,432 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,280 shares to 13,035 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $106.26M for 12.31 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,900 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 68,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,570 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (Call) (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited owns 14,768 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 95,281 shares stake. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Incorporated reported 58 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Synovus Financial Corp reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.1% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 94,725 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,537 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 65,076 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co holds 779 shares. Webster Bancorp N A owns 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Management reported 70,435 shares. 2,291 were reported by Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 12,431 shares. Brandes Prns LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 30,743 shares.