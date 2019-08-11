Two Sigma Securities Holding in Mastercard (Put) (MA) Has Increased by $1.50 Million as Stock Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Lowered Position by $1.31 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) (MA) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 28,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, up from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 17,696 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 60,644 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 78,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. $6.47M worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, August 7.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 61,234 shares to 13,166 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 21,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,705 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Gru stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 94 shares. Kdi Cap Ltd accumulated 57,675 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc reported 3,424 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Corp Ny invested in 0.1% or 4,440 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 420,189 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 54,065 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp has 0.78% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Magellan Asset Ltd invested 5.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 7,775 are held by Bahl Gaynor. Vanguard Gru has 70.65 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brandywine Global Investment Management reported 450 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 180,549 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tortoise Investment reported 1,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 53,968 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Petrus Company Lta holds 78,947 shares. First Savings Bank owns 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 24,359 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Lc holds 7,724 shares. North Amer Mgmt Corporation has invested 2.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 83,088 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.36% or 27,799 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fagan Associate reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,157 shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 1.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.