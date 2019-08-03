Two Sigma Securities Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $173.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $5.44 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 28,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 73,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HAS APPROACHED ONE OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ MOST SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO REPLACE JOHN CRYAN – TIMES; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN IS LIKELY TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER – NYT, CITING; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – Coming up at 8:30a ET on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein joins @WilfredFrost for a live & exclusive interview; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 06/03/2018 – Accused Wine Thief in Court Over Goldman Exec’s Missing Bottles; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 97,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 194 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345,000, down from 97,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And reported 1,613 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Iberiabank reported 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connor Clark & Lunn Management has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Company stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Gp holds 438,304 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth invested in 0.97% or 1,402 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.37% or 2,356 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com stated it has 25 shares. 31 are held by Magellan Asset Management Limited. Bragg Fincl has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 16,105 are held by Eastern Retail Bank. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 264,137 shares. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 125 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp LP reported 49,634 shares stake. Advisory Alpha owns 284 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM) by 166,400 shares to 782,800 shares, valued at $63.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 193,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Put) (NYSE:HP).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Losses Mount, Schneider Shutters First To Last Mile Delivery Business – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Horizon Investments invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Federated Invsts Pa reported 53,831 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd holds 101,250 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners owns 14,480 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,290 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 20,427 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,085 shares. Capital Intll Ca has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Dodge Cox has 1.8% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hall Kathryn A owns 2,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Axa has 73,471 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Donald Smith & reported 33,270 shares. 5,045 were reported by Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 12,098 shares to 12,132 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 50,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.