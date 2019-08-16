Two Sigma Securities Has Upped Its Mbia (Put) (MBI) Holding by $396,000; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Value Rose While United American Securities Has Cut Stake by $1.18 Million

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Mbia Inc (Put) (MBI) by 195.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 66,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 640,220 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares to 264,045 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Net holds 4,358 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc holds 0.18% or 2,912 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt reported 17,710 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com reported 51,257 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 588,831 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 194,091 shares. Stanley reported 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 55,007 are owned by Hilltop Inc. Beach Invest Management Lc has 20,340 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company invested in 1.13% or 81,624 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas accumulated 205,538 shares. First Business Financial reported 10,580 shares. Wheatland holds 4.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,891 shares. Ftb reported 144,924 shares. Moreover, Aperio Llc has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.45M shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MBIA (MBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91,900 shares to 108,600 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 84,804 shares. Davidson Kempner Limited Partnership stated it has 1.47 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 20,647 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.05% or 22,150 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 12,690 shares. 369,489 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 21,895 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 892,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Pcl owns 25,564 shares. 60,664 are held by North Star Asset Management. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 12,533 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 0% or 6,930 shares.