Two Sigma Securities Has Trimmed Its Paychex (Put) (PAYX) Holding by $4.73 Million; Share Value Rose; Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake Lifted by Harvest Management Llc

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 245,938 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (Put) (PAYX) by 87.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 59,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 8,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $706,000, down from 67,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Raging Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.62% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny owns 757,200 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Northern Tru invested in 404,759 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gabelli & Company Invest Advisers Incorporated holds 0.17% or 105,720 shares. 110,048 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited stated it has 69,825 shares. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 245,032 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated reported 10,411 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Essex Mngmt Lc accumulated 378,243 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 26,100 shares to 92,400 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLI).

