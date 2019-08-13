Two Sigma Securities Has Raised Stake in Realty Income (Call) (O) as Share Price Declined; Walmart (WMT) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 7,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 52,983 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 60,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 5.76M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – CalSTRS opts to engage with assault weapon retailers, not divest; 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 15/05/2018 – NewsJacksonville: Person shot at Walmart at 103rd Street in Jacksonville; 12/04/2018 – WALMART TO SPEND ABOUT $200M OVER NEXT YEAR IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – U.S. department store chain Bon-Ton heads to liquidation; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (Call) (O) by 113.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 1.44M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 12,655 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advsr has invested 0.7% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Oakworth Cap Inc reported 800 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited holds 0.1% or 744,125 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 485 shares. Pinnacle Partners holds 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 1,000 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Duncker Streett And reported 27,454 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 483,031 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 86,628 shares stake. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 60,192 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (Put) (NYSE:HFC) by 9,900 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:PNC) by 50,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (Call) (NYSE:SCCO).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 298,947 shares to 398,526 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 55,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 22,026 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Griffin Asset Management holds 1.15% or 83,087 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 2,022 shares. Amica Mutual Com stated it has 44,292 shares. Allstate reported 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 153,144 shares. 29,664 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.21% or 959,507 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) owns 19,926 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.53% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1,875 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 216 shares. West Chester Capital Inc invested in 4,894 shares. Taconic Advsrs Lp has 400,000 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 21.72 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.