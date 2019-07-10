Two Sigma Securities Has Raised Its Bed Bath & Beyond (Call) (BBBY) Holding; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Call) (BBBY) stake by 130.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc acquired 32,600 shares as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Call) (BBBY)’s stock declined 6.21%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 57,600 shares with $979,000 value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Call) now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 7.52M shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 2.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 79,335 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 3.48M shares with $160.78 million value, up from 3.40M last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 2.32 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 18/04/2018 – NTSB IS INTERVIEWING SOUTHWEST LUV.N PILOTS INVOLVED IN PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING -NTSB CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Bath Bath & Beyond’s Revenue To Fall In Q1 2019? – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 10, 2019 : PSMT, BBBY, AIR, SLP, SAR, EXFO – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Display, Bed Bath, Apple, Boeing and Intel highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Newmont Mng Corp (Put) (NYSE:NEM) stake by 31,500 shares to 39,900 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Scientific Corp (Put) (NYSE:BSX) stake by 27,400 shares and now owns 8,600 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (Call) (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Grp accumulated 355,844 shares. Moreover, Moon Cap Management Lp has 5.78% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 694,489 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 127,204 shares. 251,600 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 35,787 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 11.58M shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 9.23M were reported by Contrarius Investment Mgmt Limited. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has 1,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Blackrock holds 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 17.00 million shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 86,004 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 49,856 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 20 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 11 with “Hold”. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Monday, February 11 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Hold” rating.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $298,408 activity. Shares for $298,408 were sold by HELLER JORDAN on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Monday, March 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Attention Airline Investors: Southwest Adjusts Q2 Guidance – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airlines’ Growth on Hawaii Routes Is Set to Slow – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Airlines on-time flight-arrival performance plunges in June – Chicago Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FAA raises concern about fraught American-mechanics relationship – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 3,225 shares. Buckingham Asset Management holds 8,183 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aperio Llc reported 303,836 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,059 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6.14M shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 4,525 are held by Columbia Asset Management. Exane Derivatives owns 22 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 31,213 shares. 4,346 are owned by West Chester Advsr Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 116,600 shares to 1.31 million valued at $26.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 101,200 shares and now owns 63,100 shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) was reduced too.