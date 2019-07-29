Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Position in Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) by $1.23 Million; As Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Market Valuation Declined, Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Its Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 30,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 148,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.45M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust owns 8,676 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&R Cap Management Inc owns 2,191 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,049 shares. Savant Capital Lc holds 4,422 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 7,587 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,828 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sasco Capital Inc Ct has 2.52% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 405,941 shares. 30,930 were accumulated by Park Corporation Oh. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 141,212 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 38,031 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,472 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (Call) (NYSE:CMI) by 17,600 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (Call) (NYSE:NUE) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.98 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

