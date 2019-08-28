Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Its Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Position by $2.75 Million; Share Value Rose; Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Raised by $8.40 Million Its Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.17 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 46,700 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $96.93. About 1.44 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas Associate holds 1.65% or 25,200 shares. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Petrus Trust Comm Lta holds 78,947 shares. Guardian holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 541 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 9,516 shares. Essex Investment Co Limited reported 21,906 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 7,811 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 126,850 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp And has 21,174 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Argi Investment Ser Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% or 362,235 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 9.97M shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 0.82% or 23,755 shares. Architects Inc has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.62 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 544,101 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 813,804 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 27,039 shares stake. Wendell David Assocs invested 2.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Semper Augustus Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.66% or 12,723 shares. Daiwa Group stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aqr Mngmt Llc accumulated 6.08M shares. Logan Management Incorporated holds 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 170,733 shares. Sei Invs Commerce holds 0.25% or 889,342 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest reported 918,000 shares. Private Ocean Lc accumulated 2,112 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Com holds 0.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 9.72 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 12,706 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated reported 0.13% stake.

