Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Its Position in Analog Devices (ADI) by $1.20 Million as Share Price Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Value Rose, Harvest Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 77.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 3,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 2.21M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $253.34. About 909,273 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap owns 2.98M shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability has invested 0.73% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barrett Asset Lc invested in 303 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs owns 16,356 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. 390,232 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 222,649 shares. The California-based Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sol Company invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wheatland Advsr stated it has 6,020 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2.81M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2,703 are held by Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Bessemer owns 0.66% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 692,586 shares. Benedict Advsrs invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,100 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc (Call) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (Call) (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10M for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

