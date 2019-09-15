Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Ametek New (Put) (AME) Holding By $386,640; Omnicell (OMCL)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Ametek Inc New (Put) (AME) stake by 37.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 4,296 shares as Ametek Inc New (Put) (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 7,200 shares with $654,000 value, down from 11,496 last quarter. Ametek Inc New (Put) now has $20.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 755,410 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc

Omnicell Inc (OMCL) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 145 funds increased or started new positions, while 94 trimmed and sold stakes in Omnicell Inc. The funds in our database now have: 38.78 million shares, up from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Omnicell Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 69 Increased: 105 New Position: 40.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. for 48,428 shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 331,462 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 3.39% invested in the company for 1.58 million shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 3.16% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 177,222 shares.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 205,860 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.05 million for 36.14 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 64.78 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63M for 22.45 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.