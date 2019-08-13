Two Sigma Securities Has Increased Its Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Holding; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by $365,850

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 610,449 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, up from 603,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 325,358 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 104.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 33,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 64,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 4.31M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corp In stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Advisors Asset Management Inc has 368,686 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated Inc holds 146,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation stated it has 725 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 52,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.05% or 383,120 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 10,107 shares. Lifeplan Financial holds 0.01% or 490 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 155,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 799 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Art Advsr has 24,008 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Century Inc holds 0% or 46,350 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. Standen James D. also bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, May 9 Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of stock. The insider WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547.

