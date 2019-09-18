Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased Southern Co (Put) (SO) Holding By $3.71 Million; AGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTL ORDINARY SHA (PUFXF) SI Decreased By 17.6%

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Southern Co (Put) (SO) stake by 73.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 67,500 shares as Southern Co (Put) (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 24,000 shares with $1.33M value, down from 91,500 last quarter. Southern Co (Put) now has $63.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement

AGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTL INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:PUFXF) had a decrease of 17.6% in short interest. PUFXF’s SI was 123,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.6% from 150,000 shares previously. With 1.51 million avg volume, 0 days are for AGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTL INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:PUFXF)’s short sellers to cover PUFXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.225. About 198,729 shares traded. AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUFXF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUFXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agraflora: Buy This Undervalued Pot Stock, And Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Canada grants Industrial Hemp License to AgraFlora – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AgraFlora Organics to acquire Organic Flower’s Assets – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUFXF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CannaCure reports successful first harvest – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana Company of America launches hempSMART in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

PUF Ventures Inc. produces and supplies medical marijuana in Canada. The company has market cap of $92.85 million. The firm also develops WeedBeacon BETA, an interactive app that tracks real-time cannabis usage where physicians can review patient intake and how various cannabinoids have benefited their patient in the medical community, as well as allows users to share in real-time what they're smoking, and connect them to a Web of like-minded cannabis smokers. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it provides electronic cigarettes under the brand name of 1313; and marijuana vape delivery devices and associated technologies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Svcs accumulated 25,950 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Valley Advisers has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lbmc Invest Advsr reported 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 24,200 are held by Community Comml Bank Of Raymore. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.16% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bragg invested in 0.96% or 140,672 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Co has 60,953 shares. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 13,364 shares. Willis Inv Counsel has 1.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gotham Asset has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Texas Yale Cap invested in 0.06% or 15,503 shares. 41,187 were accumulated by Mechanics Natl Bank Department. 21,740 were accumulated by South State Corporation.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.