Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased By $1.49 Million Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake; Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Sellers Increased By 70.59% Their Shorts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) had an increase of 70.59% in short interest. MCB’s SI was 58,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 70.59% from 34,000 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)’s short sellers to cover MCB’s short positions. The SI to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp’s float is 0.98%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 4,567 shares traded. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) has declined 14.42% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCB News: 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Names William Reinhardt as Chairman; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK NAMES WILLIAM REINHARDT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCB); 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank: David M. Gavrin to Remain on the Board; 25/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP – DAVID M. GAVRIN TO REMAIN ON BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names William Reinhardt Chairman of the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Metropolitan Bank Holding Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys Into Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp; 30/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names Scott Lublin Chief Lending Officer

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 72.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 17,276 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 6,424 shares with $557,000 value, down from 23,700 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 2.36 million shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking services and products to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $339.28 million. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $12500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $112.50’s average target is 21.79% above currents $92.37 stock price. Microchip Technology had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fincl In stated it has 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mufg Americas owns 26,521 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 9,675 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 53,500 shares. 40,900 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 54 shares. M&T Bank holds 147,997 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Lc owns 3,463 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 147,241 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Advisor Ltd Liability Company owns 8,055 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 9,042 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 5.31 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84M for 17.63 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.