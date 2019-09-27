Two Sigma Securities Cut Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Last Week

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 58.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 2,339 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 1,661 shares with $576,000 value, down from 4,000 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $14.36B valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $244. About 1.66 million shares traded or 20.22% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 1.09% above currents $49.46 stock price. Hologic had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) rating on Friday, June 21. Needham has “Buy” rating and $52 target. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold Hologic, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Capstone Investment Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.06% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 1.96 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 918,452 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 58,099 shares. 57,394 are held by Strs Ohio. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.03% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 149,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs L P holds 76,526 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 50,359 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 37,754 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 35,773 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 1.69 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quotient Limited And Its MosaiQ Platform – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.22 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty: A Clear Valuation Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, BIG, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ugly Quarter Makes Ulta Beauty Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Ulta Beauty Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,600 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,973 shares. Crestwood Gru Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tcw Group Inc holds 329,438 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. 27,852 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Wedgewood Prtnrs accumulated 175,473 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 5.90M shares. Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 720 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shaker Invests Llc Oh invested 1.77% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 23,220 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.02% or 17,193 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.98% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 78,305 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 17.89% above currents $244 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 17 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $25000 target. Cowen & Co maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $33000 target in Friday, August 30 report. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, August 30 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TNA) stake by 19,433 shares to 113,398 valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Carmax Inc (Call) (NYSE:KMX) stake by 10,100 shares and now owns 16,100 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.