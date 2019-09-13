Two Sigma Securities Cut Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Valuation Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Lifted Its Stake in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) as Market Valuation Declined

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 191.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 4.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.81 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 2.29M shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 83.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 18,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 3,719 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 22,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 1.67M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp has 52,037 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 2,921 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northern holds 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 5.63 million shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Clear Street Mkts Llc reported 0.08% stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 2.89 million shares. 156,909 are held by American Inc. 132,932 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity. Chesley Taft & Assocs reported 34,120 shares. Security owns 1,670 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank Division has 0.24% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Westwood Holding Group owns 549,614 shares. Covington Mgmt stated it has 300 shares. Seabridge Invest Lc holds 30,410 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Ltd has 0.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,650 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 11,500 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (Call) (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamlin Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.98 million shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 298,401 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 16,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 1.19M shares or 1.77% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Ltd has 0.03% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 15,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 3.29 million shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Westpac Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Rhumbline Advisers reported 159,766 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.01% or 17.23M shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 29,357 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,644 was made by Nicholson Brian T. on Monday, August 12.