Two Sigma Securities Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $3.51 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Harvest Management Lifted by $555,111 Its Stake

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 91.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 18,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 1,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) (NYSE:MA) by 6,400 shares to 28,100 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs holds 59,511 shares. Hexavest reported 0.64% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brighton Jones Ltd Company has 2,157 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Savings Bank And Tru Of Newtown invested in 0.36% or 6,759 shares. Westfield Mgmt Communications Limited Partnership reported 30,560 shares. Commerce Savings Bank invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 31,510 are held by Gluskin Sheff & Associates. Howe And Rusling owns 1,333 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.25% or 1,800 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 2,525 shares. 157,690 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Co. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.16 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.