Two Sigma Securities Cut By $676,800 Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position; Trexquant Investment LP Upped By $320,448 Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 59.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc analyzed 9,024 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)'s stock declined 4.07%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 6,076 shares with $461,000 value, down from 15,100 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $8.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 1.05M shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 36.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 26,704 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)'s stock declined 20.91%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 99,349 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 72,645 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $761.71M valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 3.45M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 0% or 14,400 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 23,082 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 111,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Miller Invest Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 109,237 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 728,903 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 139,345 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Grp Inc Limited Partnership owns 10,950 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 303,856 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Swiss Comml Bank holds 166,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 8,368 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 60,462 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $25 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.14’s average target is 120.41% above currents $8.23 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Alliance Global Partners given on Monday, March 11. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news: Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (August 07, 2019); Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? (July 23, 2019); Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? (July 29, 2019); Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers (August 02, 2019); SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Acquisition (July 16, 2019).

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 9,170 shares to 34,516 valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 73,958 shares and now owns 63,390 shares. Schneider National Inc was reduced too.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. 30,755 Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares with value of $372,308 were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 34.47% above currents $64.2 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8000 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) stake by 17,600 shares to 45,600 valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 63,000 shares. Whirlpool Corp (Call) (NYSE:WHR) was raised too.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.44 million for 6.22 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.