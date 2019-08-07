Two Sigma Securities Continues to Hold Position in Svb Finl Group (Call) (SIVB); Aristotle Fund LP Decreased Its Stake in Office Depot (ODP) as Market Valuation Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 5.20 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (Call) (SIVB) by 155.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 1,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, up from 1,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207.07. About 296,815 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17,700 shares to 11,900 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,700 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 50,912 shares. 90,100 are held by Ci Investments. Renaissance Group Llc reported 0.94% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 28,639 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 31,629 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 16,746 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il owns 27,936 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 13,000 shares. Moreover, Northeast Investment Management has 0.09% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 4,623 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 0.57% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 193,719 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Co reported 118,089 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 500 shares. 1.24M are owned by Cap World Investors. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 15,001 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. The insider Edmonds-Waters Christopher sold 3,669 shares worth $889,333.