Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

This is a contrast between Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 3.03 N/A 1.51 9.95 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.68 N/A 3.28 12.02

Table 1 demonstrates Two River Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Two River Bancorp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Two River Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 7.5% 0.8% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Two River Bancorp has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.7% of Two River Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.3% of Two River Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp -2.12% -1.77% -8.15% -1.25% -11.88% -1.83% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. -0.45% -7.46% -6.9% -8.09% -13.55% 8.96%

For the past year Two River Bancorp had bearish trend while Salisbury Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats Two River Bancorp.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.