Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 2.97 N/A 1.51 9.95 NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 4.08 N/A 2.51 14.91

In table 1 we can see Two River Bancorp and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NBT Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Two River Bancorp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Two River Bancorp has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than NBT Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 7.5% 0.8% NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.38 beta means Two River Bancorp’s volatility is 62.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, NBT Bancorp Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.7% of Two River Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.9% of NBT Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.3% of Two River Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are NBT Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp -2.12% -1.77% -8.15% -1.25% -11.88% -1.83% NBT Bancorp Inc. -2.48% 1.77% -0.8% -1.01% -0.03% 8.01%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has -1.83% weaker performance while NBT Bancorp Inc. has 8.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Two River Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.