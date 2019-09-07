Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 16 3.99 N/A 1.55 9.16 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.57 N/A 1.36 19.20

Table 1 demonstrates Two River Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Two River Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Two River Bancorp is presently more affordable than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Two River Bancorp is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.38 beta. From a competition point of view, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has a 0.34 beta which is 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25% of Two River Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, 2.6% are HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year Two River Bancorp’s stock price has bigger decline than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.