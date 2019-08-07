Two River Bancorp (TRCB) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Pinduoduo – American Depositary Shares (PDD) Sellers Increased By 7.39% Their Shorts

Pinduoduo Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:PDD) had an increase of 7.39% in short interest. PDD’s SI was 38.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.39% from 35.88 million shares previously. With 6.50 million avg volume, 6 days are for Pinduoduo Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:PDD)’s short sellers to cover PDD’s short positions. The SI to Pinduoduo Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 6.14%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 4.44M shares traded. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has declined 1.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TRCB) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Two River Bancorp’s current price of $13.67 translates into 0.51% yield. Two River Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 11,143 shares traded. Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has declined 23.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Two River Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCB); 19/04/2018 Two River Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – TWO RIVER BANCORP QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $10.66, COMPARED TO $10.44

Among 3 analysts covering Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pinduoduo Inc. has $32 highest and $26.9000 lowest target. $28.97’s average target is 31.92% above currents $21.96 stock price. Pinduoduo Inc. had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $25.53 billion. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Two River Community Bank that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual consumers. The company has market cap of $118.34 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans, such as single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $59,816 activity. $15,500 worth of stock was bought by PERRI JOHN J JR on Friday, April 26. Another trade for 102 shares valued at $1,488 was made by TURNER ALAN B on Friday, June 7. 1,200 Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) shares with value of $18,468 were bought by Butrico Charles F Jr. GROSSMAN ROBERT B bought 289 shares worth $4,309. $15,590 worth of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was bought by VITALE ANDREW A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Two River Bancorp shares while 10 reduced holdings.