Two River Bancorp (TRCB) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Nisource (NI) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TRCB) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Two River Bancorp’s current price of $14.12 translates into 0.50% yield. Two River Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 12,890 shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has declined 11.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCB News: 19/04/2018 – TWO RIVER BANCORP QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $10.66, COMPARED TO $10.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Two River Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCB); 19/04/2018 Two River Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c

Nisource Inc (NI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 184 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 141 cut down and sold their stakes in Nisource Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 339.36 million shares, up from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nisource Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 114 Increased: 143 New Position: 41.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Two River Community Bank that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual consumers. The company has market cap of $121.03 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans, such as single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $59,816 activity. $18,468 worth of stock was bought by Butrico Charles F Jr on Wednesday, May 1. VITALE ANDREW A had bought 1,000 shares worth $15,590 on Thursday, April 25. TURNER ALAN B had bought 102 shares worth $1,488. $4,309 worth of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was bought by GROSSMAN ROBERT B. 1,000 shares valued at $15,500 were bought by PERRI JOHN J JR on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Two River Bancorp shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 6.19% more from 1.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 28,056 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) or 10,947 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Lc has 0% invested in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) for 78,387 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 20,458 shares. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated owns 98,888 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 23,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) for 238,978 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 50,157 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 0% or 38,256 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 358,010 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 2.15M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NI) has risen 12.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure