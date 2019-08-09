Two River Bancorp (TRCB) Reaches $20.40 52-Week High; Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Has 1.54 Sentiment

The stock of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) hit a new 52-week high and has $22.03 target or 8.00% above today’s $20.40 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $176.60M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $22.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.13 million more. The stock increased 50.78% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 731,685 shares traded or 6348.84% up from the average. Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has declined 23.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCB News: 19/04/2018 – TWO RIVER BANCORP QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $10.66, COMPARED TO $10.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Two River Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCB); 19/04/2018 Two River Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c

Analysts await Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. TRCB’s profit will be $2.94 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Two River Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Two River Community Bank that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual consumers. The company has market cap of $176.60 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans, such as single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $59,816 activity. 300 shares were bought by TURNER ALAN B, worth $4,461 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 289 shares valued at $4,309 was bought by GROSSMAN ROBERT B. $15,500 worth of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) shares were bought by PERRI JOHN J JR. Butrico Charles F Jr had bought 1,200 shares worth $18,468 on Wednesday, May 1. On Thursday, April 25 the insider VITALE ANDREW A bought $15,590.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Two River Bancorp shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 6.19% more from 1.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Two River Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Merger Agreements With Two River Bancorp and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Two River Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:TRCB) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

