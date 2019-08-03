Two River Bancorp (TRCB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25% of Two River Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Two River Bancorp has 10.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Two River Bancorp and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.70% 1.00% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Two River Bancorp and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp N/A 15 9.16 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Two River Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Two River Bancorp is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Two River Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two River Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Two River Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance while Two River Bancorp’s competitors have 14.99% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Two River Bancorp has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Two River Bancorp’s peers are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Two River Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Two River Bancorp’s peers beat Two River Bancorp.