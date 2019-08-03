Two River Bancorp (TRCB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
25% of Two River Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Two River Bancorp has 10.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Two River Bancorp and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Two River Bancorp
|0.00%
|9.70%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Two River Bancorp and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Two River Bancorp
|N/A
|15
|9.16
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Two River Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Two River Bancorp is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Two River Bancorp and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Two River Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|1.14
|2.72
The peers have a potential upside of 98.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Two River Bancorp and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Two River Bancorp
|1.21%
|-1.86%
|-5.77%
|-10.63%
|-23.21%
|-6.88%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance while Two River Bancorp’s competitors have 14.99% stronger performance.
Volatility & Risk
Two River Bancorp has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Two River Bancorp’s peers are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
Two River Bancorp does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Two River Bancorp’s peers beat Two River Bancorp.
