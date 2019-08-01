Two River Bancorp (TRCB) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 2.96 N/A 1.51 9.95 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.86 N/A 2.12 12.60

Demonstrates Two River Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Two River Bancorp. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Two River Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Two River Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 7.5% 0.8% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Two River Bancorp has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Two River Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.7% and 29% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.3% of Two River Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp -2.12% -1.77% -8.15% -1.25% -11.88% -1.83% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01%

For the past year Two River Bancorp had bearish trend while Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Two River Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.