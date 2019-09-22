Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to pay $0.40 on Oct 28, 2019; Shorts at ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS COMMON SH (EGHIF) Raised By 257.14%

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 28, 2019. (NYSE:TWO) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Two Harbors Investment Corp’s current price of $13.43 translates into 2.98% yield. Two Harbors Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.59 million shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire CYS Investments, Inc; 13/03/2018 The leaked draft report allegedly said that $2 million worth of sales proceeds have moved from both companies’ bank account in North Korea to Singapore; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $97.5M, EST. $99.2M; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, ALL SENIOR MANAGEMENT POSITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY TWO HARBORS’ PERSONNEL; 24/05/2018 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Attend the KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME OF $1.83 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Net $334.8M; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS – BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO INCLUDE TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FROM CYS INVESTMENTS’ CURRENT BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Two Harbors Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWO)

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:EGHIF) had an increase of 257.14% in short interest. EGHIF’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 257.14% from 700 shares previously. With 18,400 avg volume, 0 days are for ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:EGHIF)’s short sellers to cover EGHIF’s short positions. It closed at $1.2289 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $74,476 activity. Shares for $74,476 were bought by Hammond Karen on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 30,750 shares or 51.82% less from 63,826 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 12,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Prudential Public has invested 0% in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Among 2 analysts covering Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investment has $15 highest and $13.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 6.11% above currents $13.43 stock price. Two Harbors Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Maxim Group.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The Company’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.05 million. As of February 6, 2019, the firm had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo.