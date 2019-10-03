Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Now Covered By RBC Capital with $15.0000 Target; Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) Sentiment Is 2

The broker RBC Capital has has started coverage on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)‘s stock, rating it a “Outperform” while giving it the PT at $15.0000.

Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 6 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold stakes in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 336,736 shares, up from 288,674 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

More notable recent BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust – A 5.36% Tax-Free Yield For (Very) Aggressive Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: 6.00% Yield From A BlackRock Muni – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tax-Free, Municipal-Bond CEFs: The AMT-Free Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 6,291 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust for 6,200 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 23,298 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 48,113 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,523 shares.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $145.86 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 73.51 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The company??s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $74,476 activity. Shares for $74,476 were bought by Hammond Karen on Thursday, August 22.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 1.81 million shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP TWO.N – ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CURRENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.47 WILL BE SUSTAINABLE THROUGH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Details Pertaining to the 2018 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q CORE EPS 46C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q EPS $1.69; 27/04/2018 – CYS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES CYS OR TWO HARBORS, AS APPLICABLE TO PAY OTHER PARTY $43.2 MLN OR $51.8 MLN FEE, RESPECTIVELY; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors, CYS Expect Deal to Close in Third Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Agrees to Buy CYS Investments for About $1.2 Billion; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $97.5M, EST. $99.2M; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS – BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO INCLUDE TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FROM CYS INVESTMENTS’ CURRENT BOARD

More notable recent Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days â€” here’s what’s going on – CNBC” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: How Investors Can Boost Their Income – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ashford Hospitality signs two new franchise pacts – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cannabis Short Sellers Bank $200M In Two Days – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry: Assessing The Plunge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investments has $15 highest and $13.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 9.70% above currents $12.99 stock price. Two Harbors Investments had 3 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Maxim Group maintained Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $15 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 30,750 shares or 51.82% less from 63,826 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv reported 0.04% stake. Prudential Plc reported 17,900 shares.