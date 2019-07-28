Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT). The two are both REIT – Residential companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 17.46 N/A -1.76 0.00 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 11 5.56 N/A 0.29 37.77

Table 1 demonstrates Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 6.58% upside potential and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.5% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.3% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two Harbors Investment Corp. -1.63% -2.22% -4.82% -8.44% -15.13% 3.12% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.53% 3.34% 3.24% 8.51% 16.06% 18.08%

For the past year Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.