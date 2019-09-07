Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)

As REIT – Residential companies, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 13.51 N/A -1.76 0.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 17 -1.67 N/A -4.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7% Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dynex Capital Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 9.20% for Two Harbors Investment Corp. with consensus target price of $14.25. Dynex Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a -51.19% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. seems more appealing than Dynex Capital Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 55% respectively. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Dynex Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.07% 6.07% -2.53% -7.3% -13.72% 4.83% Dynex Capital Inc. -5.56% -1.93% -11.07% -9.44% -16.54% -5.01%

For the past year Two Harbors Investment Corp. had bullish trend while Dynex Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment Corp. beats Dynex Capital Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.